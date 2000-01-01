ULTRA4 Racing is the official web site of Hammerking Productions. The founders of Hammerking are the force behind the toughest one-day off-road race on the planet: King of The Hammers.

King of The Hammers takes place each year in February, on public lands in Johnson Valley, CA. The race has evolved from 12 teams racing for bragging rights and a case of beer, to more than 300 teams competing before more than 35,000 fans in person and nearly 500,000 watching online. Due to the incredible success of King of the Hammers, Hammerking has created an ULTRA4 Racing Series with seven races held throughout the country.